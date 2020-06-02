A Black Lives Matter protest is taking place Friday in Kelowna

Photo: Instagram A photo posted to Instagram in support of Blackout Tuesday initiative.

Eight days after the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the 'Blackout Tuesday' hashtag has taken over social media platforms.

Instagram users may have noticed an abundance of black squares taking over their feeds on Tuesday. This was in an effort to put a focus on how people can support black communities, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The idea came from Atlantic Records, which wanted to show solidarity with the movement. This led to other companies in the music industry to join in and pause their normal operations.

And as the movement picked up, more people and companies started to post black squares in support.

But posting a black square is not enough to support real change, so supporters of the movement are urged to donate to anti-racism organizations, support a black-owned business, join in on a protest or do anything else in support of the fight against racial injustice.

Here in Kelowna, a peaceful protest is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. at Stuart Park.

"Kelowna stands with the BLM movement, we won't let silence wash away the lives that have been lost to police brutality," reads the event announcement.

A donation box will be placed at the rally to raise funds for the Black Lives Matter movement and George Floyd Memorial Fund.