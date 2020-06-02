Drive-in showing in support of the Okanagan food bank

Photo: Outside Cinemas This photo is from a past event that took place

Local outdoor movie theatre rental company, Outside Cinema, is hosting a two-night special in support of the Okanagan Food Bank this weekend.

They've partnered with K96.3 Classic Rock and Eric Thorsteinson of Century 21 to bring two showings of "Onward" this Friday and Saturday at Trinity Church.

Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank.

They are adhering to strict health and safety protocols implemented by the provincial health officer;

Pre-Sold Tickets only and space is limited to 50 vehicles with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle

All patrons must be in a vehicle and must stay in the vehicle unless using the washroom

No food or concessions provided

The gate opens at 8:15 p.m.., with showtime at 9:15 p.m.