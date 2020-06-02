158636
Kelowna  

Drive-in showing in support of the Okanagan food bank

Drive-in movie for food bank

- | Story: 301683

Local outdoor movie theatre rental company, Outside Cinema, is hosting a two-night special in support of the Okanagan Food Bank this weekend. 

They've partnered with K96.3 Classic Rock and Eric Thorsteinson of Century 21 to bring two showings of "Onward" this Friday and Saturday at Trinity Church. 

Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank.     

They are adhering to strict health and safety protocols implemented by the provincial health officer;

  • Pre-Sold Tickets only and space is limited to 50 vehicles with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle
  • All patrons must be in a vehicle and must stay in the vehicle unless using the washroom  
  • No food or concessions provided

The gate opens at 8:15 p.m.., with showtime at 9:15 p.m. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

151857
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
157421


153489


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158471


Alaskan Malamutes sing In “perfect” harmony during car ride!

Must Watch
These three Alaskan Malamutes (from right to left – Travis, Leila and Zoe) are on their way to get groomed. During the ride...
Margot Robbie Gifs
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a little Margot Robbie moving pics for...
Bride loses her balance
Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...
Hummingbird whisperer
Must Watch
He’s so calm!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156530