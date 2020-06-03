158636
158634
Kelowna  

Tattoo shops tell Castanet how will reopen during pandemic

Time for a tattoo?

- | Story: 301672

It's been two weeks since Phase 2 of British Columbia's COVID-19 reopening plan has been in place, which means more businesses have started to open.

Castanet spoke with Dynamic Tattoo Studios and Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing on how they are moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dynamic Studios reopened their doors Tuesday and Bertram & Co is gearing up to reopen on Friday, after both were forced to shut down operations in March.

"Tattooing has always held the highest standards in cleanliness and sterilization," says owner of Dynamic Studios Ryan Scarpino. "All of my artists are blood-borne pathogens certified and now COVID-19 certified." 

Scarpino's staff have all completed the World Health Organization's "infection prevention and control for novel coronavirus" online program. And in addition to this, staff have implemented various safety protocols at the studio, following WorkSafe BC's guidelines. 

"They want our stations six feet apart with the social distancing rules so we'll just have four artists at a time," says Scarpino. Hours will be increased to give other artists time to tattoo and only one client will be allowed per artist in the studio at a time.

Extra personal protective equipment will also be used at Dynamic Studios such as face masks, eyewear, disposable sleeves and disposable aprons. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the studio.

"We always assume that people who come through the door might have something we don't want, so we treat everybody the same not only for our safety but for our clients safety as well," says Scarpino.

Dynamic Studios will remain locked and the waiting area will be off limits. You must book an appointment and if early for your appointment, wait outside or in your vehicle. 

Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing has also taken extra measures to ensure the safety of clients and staff.

"We've done a bunch of studio renovations to comply with social distancing and we've implemented some more personal protective gear," says Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing owner Dan Bertram.

"Especially piercing related, there is medical device reprocessing so we do have a lot of obligation already to run things safely. It wasn't really that big of an adaptation."

Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing's retail storefront will be open during the mornings for the public to browse jewelry and aftercare products however, the tattoo storefront will be open to clients with appointments only.

"We're back, we're here for you and we'll do everything that we can to keep you as safe as possible through all your procedures," says Bertram. "If everyone keeps doing their part, hopefully we can get back to normal operations for everyone."

At both Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing and Dynamic Tattoo Studios, face masks are required for service. Anyone showing cold or flu symptoms must not enter the facilities.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

153317
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
145762




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Stephen Fry wanted Bond role

Showbiz
Comedian Stephen Fry dreamed of playing James Bond on the big screen. The Wilde star grew up loving author Ian Fleming’s spy...
Alaskan Malamutes sing In “perfect” harmony during car ride!
Must Watch
These three Alaskan Malamutes (from right to left – Travis,
Margot Robbie Gifs
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a little Margot Robbie moving pics for...
Bride loses her balance
Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220