Tattoo shops tell Castanet how they'll reopen during pandemic

It's been two weeks since Phase 2 of British Columbia's COVID-19 reopening plan has been in place, which means more businesses have started to open.

Castanet spoke with Dynamic Tattoo Studios and Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing on how they are moving forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dynamic Studios reopened their doors Tuesday and Bertram & Co is gearing up to reopen on Friday, after both were forced to shut down operations in March.

"Tattooing has always held the highest standards in cleanliness and sterilization," says owner of Dynamic Studios Ryan Scarpino. "All of my artists are blood-borne pathogens certified and now COVID-19 certified."

Scarpino's staff have all completed the World Health Organization's "infection prevention and control for novel coronavirus" online program. And in addition to this, staff have implemented various safety protocols at the studio, following WorkSafe BC's guidelines.

"They want our stations six feet apart with the social distancing rules so we'll just have four artists at a time," says Scarpino. Hours will be increased to give other artists time to tattoo and only one client will be allowed per artist in the studio at a time.

Extra personal protective equipment will also be used at Dynamic Studios such as face masks, eyewear, disposable sleeves and disposable aprons. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the studio.

"We always assume that people who come through the door might have something we don't want, so we treat everybody the same not only for our safety but for our clients safety as well," says Scarpino.

Dynamic Studios will remain locked and the waiting area will be off limits. You must book an appointment and if early for your appointment, wait outside or in your vehicle.

Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing has also taken extra measures to ensure the safety of clients and staff.

"We've done a bunch of studio renovations to comply with social distancing and we've implemented some more personal protective gear," says Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing owner Dan Bertram.

"Especially piercing related, there is medical device reprocessing so we do have a lot of obligation already to run things safely. It wasn't really that big of an adaptation."

Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing's retail storefront will be open during the mornings for the public to browse jewelry and aftercare products however, the tattoo storefront will be open to clients with appointments only.

"We're back, we're here for you and we'll do everything that we can to keep you as safe as possible through all your procedures," says Bertram. "If everyone keeps doing their part, hopefully we can get back to normal operations for everyone."

At both Bertram & Co Tattoo and Piercing and Dynamic Tattoo Studios, face masks are required for service. Anyone showing cold or flu symptoms must not enter the facilities.