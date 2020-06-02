158636
Kelowna  

RCMP speak on review of physical arrest in downtown Kelowna

LIVE: RCMP on rough arrest

- | Story: 301657

Sarita Patel

Castanet is going live from the Kelowna RCMP Detachment as Supt. Brent Mundle will be speaking to media at 2 p.m. about the arrest incident where an officer's actions are being internally reviewed.

In a video obtained by Castanet, two officers are seen attempting an arrest when a third officer rushes to the scene and starts punching the 30-year-old suspect.

“I can confirm that this matter has been brought to our attention. A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” states Supt. Brent Mundle, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna RCMP in a release on Monday. 

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna where officers responded to a suspicious vehicle that was reported in the parking lot. 

After RCMP located the intoxicated man inside his vehicle he did not cooperate with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

Sarita Patel

 

