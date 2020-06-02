RCMP speak on review of physical arrest in downtown Kelowna

Sarita Patel

Castanet is going live from the Kelowna RCMP Detachment as Supt. Brent Mundle will be speaking to media at 2 p.m. about the arrest incident where an officer's actions are being internally reviewed.



In a video obtained by Castanet, two officers are seen attempting an arrest when a third officer rushes to the scene and starts punching the 30-year-old suspect.



“I can confirm that this matter has been brought to our attention. A thorough internal review of this officer’s actions is currently underway,” states Supt. Brent Mundle, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna RCMP in a release on Monday.



The incident took place on Saturday evening in the 200-block of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna where officers responded to a suspicious vehicle that was reported in the parking lot.



After RCMP located the intoxicated man inside his vehicle he did not cooperate with police and was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer.

