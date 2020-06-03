157484
Kelowna  

North end Kelowna residents feel ignored on Ellis St. housing plan

Residents feeling ignored

- | Story: 301653

Residents in Kelowna's north end have started asking questions about the Ellis Street Supportive Housing development recently announced by the City of Kelowna.

The city recently purchased property on Ellis St. in the city's north end for $1.5 million with the intention of leasing it back to BC Housing and the operator.

The move came during the COVID-19 pandemic and the city has stated that "there will be no rezoning process for this immediate use of the site, so no public hearing."

Teresa May and other north end Kelowna residents have taken to social media in an effort to try and get more information and to be heard.

"It's what we don't know about the project that is causing the confusion," May tells Castanet.

The city is using a feature known as paramountcy to circumvent the rezoning and public hearing processes.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says, "what prompted it was the exceptional circumstances in which we are dealing with and the fact that we lost capacity in our shelters because of the physical distancing requirements that put even more people on the streets."

May tells Castanet, "I think they are just using COVID-19 as a screen to push it through to avoid the voices of the neighbourhood."

While the move means there is no public consultation required, the city says they have reached out to key stakeholders and neighbours to the site to share information about the plans and to provide a forum for people to learn more and ask questions by visiting the Let’s Talk Page.

The City of Kelowna is making plans to form an advisory committee over the next few months, which will include representation from the City of Kelowna, Interior Health, BC Housing, RCMP and five community member seats. The scope of the CAC is to:

  • Build and maintain positive relationships amongst the community, the building operators and the program partners
  • Facilitate information sharing and dialogue
  • Identify and resolve any issues, opportunities and concerns related to building operations 

Those interested in joining the committee can reach out to [email protected].

May says she wants to help but has mixed feelings; "there has been a huge increase in crime especially since the winter when a lot of them came into this area town from Leon."

Construction on the new three-story modular apartment building, located at 1055 and 1063 Ellis Street, will contain 38 studio units for those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness.

It will be operated by Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, which will provide residents with 24/7 on-site staff and support services.

The BC government is providing $9.5 million for the project, along with an annual operating subsidy of $1.3 million. The units will contain private washrooms, showers and kitchens. It will also contain a commercial kitchen, along with shared dining and lounge areas, laundry and a medical room.

-with files from Nich Johansen

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157421
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
158619


153489


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158263


Stephen Fry wanted Bond role

Showbiz
Comedian Stephen Fry dreamed of playing James Bond on the big screen. The Wilde star grew up loving author Ian Fleming’s spy...
Alaskan Malamutes sing In “perfect” harmony during car ride!
Must Watch
These three Alaskan Malamutes (from right to left – Travis,
Margot Robbie Gifs
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a little Margot Robbie moving pics for...
Bride loses her balance
Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259