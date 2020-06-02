157484
Kelowna  

Medical students offer non-medical support to patients in self-isolation

Following up on patients

- | Story: 301633

Southern Medical Program student volunteers at UBC Okanagan filled the gap of support on how to effectively self-isolate after COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

Testing during the first stages of the COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital was primarily reserved for those patients needing hospitalization to treat their disease. Patients with mild symptoms were asked to self-isolate for a minimum of ten days, without being tested. 

“We needed to eliminate confusion and ensure our patients could effectively manage their symptoms and limit the further spread of COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Tony Kwan, a KGH emergency physician and UBC clinical instructor

UBC emergency medicine residents and a group of students started doing follow-up services for self-isolating patients over the phone. 

“Self-isolation is a new concept for most members of our community and we wanted to support patients in understanding the importance and guidelines,” says Dr. Kerry Spearing, a UBC emergency medicine resident.

“We also wanted to identify common barriers preventing patients from self-isolating effectively, and develop solutions to assist patients in navigating those barriers.”

The two biggest concerns for patients were how to obtain groceries and prescriptions without leaving home. The team compiled a self-isolation handout including a detailed list of grocery stores and pharmacies willing to deliver within the community.

Over the last two months, student Kyla Freeman volunteered to check on patients by phone. 

“Hearing patient stories about the virus impact and barriers to self-isolation has been an eye-opening experience,” says Freeman. 

“Patients can find it incredibly challenging to self-isolate, especially when trying to minimize transmission to their household contacts.”

Patients were contacted within the first 48 hours of discharge and again five to seven days later.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154089
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
145762


157743


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157775


Alaskan Malamutes sing In “perfect” harmony during car ride!

Must Watch
These three Alaskan Malamutes (from right to left – Travis, Leila and Zoe) are on their way to get groomed. During the ride...
Margot Robbie Gifs
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a little Margot Robbie moving pics for...
Bride loses her balance
Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...
Hummingbird whisperer
Must Watch
He’s so calm!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158656
158535