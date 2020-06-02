Medical students offer non-medical support to patients in self-isolation

Photo: UBCO Physicians at Kelowna General Hospital, together with UBC emergency medicine residents and Southern Medical Program students have come together to develop a phone follow-up service for self-isolating patients.

Southern Medical Program student volunteers at UBC Okanagan filled the gap of support on how to effectively self-isolate after COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

Testing during the first stages of the COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital was primarily reserved for those patients needing hospitalization to treat their disease. Patients with mild symptoms were asked to self-isolate for a minimum of ten days, without being tested.



“We needed to eliminate confusion and ensure our patients could effectively manage their symptoms and limit the further spread of COVID-19 in the community,” says Dr. Tony Kwan, a KGH emergency physician and UBC clinical instructor



UBC emergency medicine residents and a group of students started doing follow-up services for self-isolating patients over the phone.



“Self-isolation is a new concept for most members of our community and we wanted to support patients in understanding the importance and guidelines,” says Dr. Kerry Spearing, a UBC emergency medicine resident.



“We also wanted to identify common barriers preventing patients from self-isolating effectively, and develop solutions to assist patients in navigating those barriers.”



The two biggest concerns for patients were how to obtain groceries and prescriptions without leaving home. The team compiled a self-isolation handout including a detailed list of grocery stores and pharmacies willing to deliver within the community.



Over the last two months, student Kyla Freeman volunteered to check on patients by phone.



“Hearing patient stories about the virus impact and barriers to self-isolation has been an eye-opening experience,” says Freeman.



“Patients can find it incredibly challenging to self-isolate, especially when trying to minimize transmission to their household contacts.”



Patients were contacted within the first 48 hours of discharge and again five to seven days later.