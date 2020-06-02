Rogers Communications plans to hire and train 350, virtually

Photo: Contributed

Rogers Communications has begun hiring for 350 new jobs for its new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna.

Due to COVID-19, all positions will be work from home until the new centre in Kelowna can be safely opened.

“We are proud to invest in Kelowna and help boost the local economy by hiring for high quality jobs that will keep our customers connected to their world, which is critical now more than ever,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “We are excited to tap into the exceptional talent in the Okanagan region for our B.C. customer solution centre, which will provide further support for Rogers and Fido customers in the Pacific time zone.”

These new employees will handle approximately one million Rogers and Fido customer interactions each year, with new roles now posted on the Rogers website for Customer Solution Specialists, Team Managers, Senior Managers and support positions, such as Human Resources and IT.

Rogers intends to hire and train new team members virtually with employees working from home until construction is complete and the site can be safely opened with physical distancing and strict sanitation protocols in place.

“Rogers investment in a new customer solution centre once again shows that B.C. is a great place for businesses to grow,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “With this new centre in place, the region will benefit with more family-supporting jobs, which are especially needed at this time.”

“I am very pleased that 350 new jobs are coming to Kelowna as a result of Rogers decision to invest in our city”, said Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna. “This sizable investment shows the confidence that Rogers has in the region and in our talented workforce.”

Rogers continues to make wireless enhancements throughout the province of B.C., including a new smart city pilot with the City of Kelowna and the University of British Columbia, new network sites this year in West Kelowna and Osoyoos.