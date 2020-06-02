157484
154041
Kelowna  

Rogers Communications plans to hire and train 350, virtually

Rogers begins hiring spree

- | Story: 301614

Rogers Communications has begun hiring for 350 new jobs for its new B.C. customer solution centre in Kelowna.

Due to COVID-19, all positions will be work from home until the new centre in Kelowna can be safely opened. 

“We are proud to invest in Kelowna and help boost the local economy by hiring for high quality jobs that will keep our customers connected to their world, which is critical now more than ever,” said Rick Sellers, President of B.C. Region, Rogers Communications. “We are excited to tap into the exceptional talent in the Okanagan region for our B.C. customer solution centre, which will provide further support for Rogers and Fido customers in the Pacific time zone.”

These new employees will handle approximately one million Rogers and Fido customer interactions each year, with new roles now posted on the Rogers website for Customer Solution Specialists, Team Managers, Senior Managers and support positions, such as Human Resources and IT. 

Rogers intends to hire and train new team members virtually with employees working from home until construction is complete and the site can be safely opened with physical distancing and strict sanitation protocols in place. 

“Rogers investment in a new customer solution centre once again shows that B.C. is a great place for businesses to grow,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “With this new centre in place, the region will benefit with more family-supporting jobs, which are especially needed at this time.”

“I am very pleased that 350 new jobs are coming to Kelowna as a result of Rogers decision to invest in our city”, said Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna. “This sizable investment shows the confidence that Rogers has in the region and in our talented workforce.”

Rogers continues to make wireless enhancements throughout the province of B.C., including a new smart city pilot with the City of Kelowna and the University of British Columbia, new network sites this year in West Kelowna and Osoyoos.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158404
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4103110
12623 Driftwood Court
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$785,000
more details
158584


157775


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Merlin
Merlin Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Jenga wizard

Must Watch
Woah.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100
Music
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K.
Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020
Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158684