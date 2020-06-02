Some larger indoor, and outdoor facilities could open this month

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is taking a slow, measured approach to the reopening of some larger recreation facilities in the city.

Indoor and outdoor facilities, as well as programs, have been closed since late March as the province responded to COVID-19.

While some outdoor facilities such as tennis and basketball courts reopened two weeks ago, and playgrounds reopened Monday, places such as the Parkinson Rec Centre and Mission Recreation Park remain closed.

Active living and culture director Jim Gabriel told city council Monday some of those could reopen later this month and into July.

"Key considerations include completing facility audits, return to plans developed by groups, level of demand and commitment to book space and financial modeling in putting the whole package together," said Gabriel.

"As we move forward, facilities will be modified to accommodate provincial guidelines, be phased in on various timelines, and phased within a facility."

For example, he said while Mission Recreation Park has six ball diamonds, only four may open at the beginning. Rutland Arena, he says, may only open one sheet at a time for smaller groups with no change room facilities.

However, he said demand may also determine what opens, and when.

"Who's ready to go, who's thinking about it, who's putting things on pause. Those will have an impact on which facilities we tap on the shoulder to be next.

"If we find there's no interest in opening up an arena, we won't open the arena."

Regardless of which facilities open, and when, Gabriel says users will have to get used to new guidelines and expectations.

"While there is still a lot of unknowns, and the situation has been changing rapidly, our approach will be thoughtful, measured and progressive," he said.

Gabriel also cautioned that as conditions change and guidelines change, so too could the plan and timeline for reopening.

"There are going to be a lot of changes as we go. What we think the plan is today might change tomorrow.

"While there is still a lot of unknowns, and the situation has been changing rapidly, our approach will be thoughtful, measured and progressive."

And, as was pointed out by Coun. Ryan Donn, there will be bumps along the way.

"We need to accept that we're not going to get this perfect," said Donn.

"We are going to have a lot of expectations from a lot of different groups, some who want to go really fast, some who want to go slow."

Gabriel also warned the city is ready to reverse course quickly if conditions around the pandemic change for the worse.