Kelowna resident yells at council, calls them incompetent

Photo: Wayne Moore

Kelowna activist Heather Friesen created a stir at the conclusion of Monday afternoon's city council meeting.

At the end of each meeting, councillors have an opportunity to bring up items of community interest or importance.

As the round-table concluded, and Mayor Basran was about to adjourn the meeting, Friesen interrupted, as she has on two previous occasions.

She was upset that not one councillor, during their councillor items segment, mentioned a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for the city on Friday.

Basran: Excuse me ma'am, thank you.

Friesen: No, you should be quiet.

Basran: Okay. So, folks, that's all of the agenda, so we'll call this meeting adjourned. (He walked out)

Friesen: You guys stand here and approved a cultural review. There's a Black Lives Matters protest on June 5. (inaudible) Go to the one here and support Black Lives Matter here.

Coun. Singh: Don't yell. How do you know we're not going to be there?

Friesen: I'm asking, are you gonna go?

Singh: Well, you don't have to yell.

Friesen: Well, it's cause you guys are so incompetent.

Singh: Alright.

Friesen: None of you take anything about anything that matters in this world. All you do is just gentrify this city.