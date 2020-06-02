158636
Kelowna  

BC SPCA sees increase in demand for adoptions during COVID-19

SPCA still open, very busy

- | Story: 301577

Across the BC Interior, the SPCA has seen an increase in demand for the adoption of animals since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We have seen an increase in the number of adoptions per the animals that are in our care," says branch manager for the Kelowna SPCA Sean Hogan. "But of course the number of animals in our care is also at a greatly reduced number. Part of the reason behind that greatly reduced number is so that we can actually make sure they get the best care while they're in our shelters."

The BC SPCA is operating with less staff and volunteers during the pandemic to ensure not as many people are in the facilities at once, aligning with COVID-19 protocols.

But while the doors remain locked at the SPCA, they are still open.

"We might have locked doors but we're very much open and we're here for the animals, the most vulnerable animals indeed," says Hogan. "When it comes down to it, adopting is a terrific way of supporting your community."

Those looking to adopt a pet can still do so on through the online application process.

And those who are not looking to adopt but are still wanting to support the SPCA can make an online donation or make a food donation to the Animal Food Bank.

"We are operating an Animal Food Bank and we are receiving donations at the branch daily for dry and wet dog and cat food, and litter for cats," adds Horgan. The demand for cat food is currently very high.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158682
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4093806
#129 415 Commonwealth Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$179,900
more details
156259


158263


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Charlie
Charlie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157869


Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100

Music
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K. albums chart on Friday– her new release, Chromatica, is...
Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020
Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!
Reaction to Elmo will melt your heart
Must Watch
This baby LOVES Elmo. Too cute!
Ashley Graham breastfeeds son Isaac in first photoshoot since giving birth
Showbiz
Ashley Graham is pictured nursing her newborn son Isaac in her...
Lizard swing
Must Watch
This man must really love his lizard. He built a swing out of...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158589