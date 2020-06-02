BC SPCA sees increase in demand for adoptions during COVID-19

Across the BC Interior, the SPCA has seen an increase in demand for the adoption of animals since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We have seen an increase in the number of adoptions per the animals that are in our care," says branch manager for the Kelowna SPCA Sean Hogan. "But of course the number of animals in our care is also at a greatly reduced number. Part of the reason behind that greatly reduced number is so that we can actually make sure they get the best care while they're in our shelters."

The BC SPCA is operating with less staff and volunteers during the pandemic to ensure not as many people are in the facilities at once, aligning with COVID-19 protocols.

But while the doors remain locked at the SPCA, they are still open.

"We might have locked doors but we're very much open and we're here for the animals, the most vulnerable animals indeed," says Hogan. "When it comes down to it, adopting is a terrific way of supporting your community."

Those looking to adopt a pet can still do so on through the online application process.

And those who are not looking to adopt but are still wanting to support the SPCA can make an online donation or make a food donation to the Animal Food Bank.

"We are operating an Animal Food Bank and we are receiving donations at the branch daily for dry and wet dog and cat food, and litter for cats," adds Horgan. The demand for cat food is currently very high.