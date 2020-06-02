Crown seeks 6 months for massive child porn collection

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Kelowna man caught with a large child pornography collection could be jailed for upwards of six months.

David Bisson, 55, appeared in Kelowna Supreme Court Monday afternoon for a sentencing hearing on one count of possession of child porn and one count of importing/distributing child porn.

Court heard Kelowna RCMP raided Bisson's home on Hollywood Road and arrested him in February 2019 following an investigation, uncovering two cell phones and a laptop that had approximately 7,500 child porn images and about 200 child porn videos.

The content depicted male and female victims aged three months to 10 years of age, ranging from nude posing to violent sexual assaults.

Crown prosecutor Patricia O’Neil said Bisson was formally charged in June 2019 and entered a guilty plea in December 2019. He admitted his guilt to the police and provided device passwords to assist the investigation.

Bisson had been viewing child pornography since about 2004, introduced to it as a result of an addiction to regular pornography that gradually, over time, led him to the illegal material. A psychological evaluation did not rule out a paedophilic disorder, but found it is more likely Bisson was viewing the material for shock value after decades of heavy porn use.

The psychologist determined Bisson’s severe depression and anxiety disorders played a major role in the offense.

“I’ve known for many years that there is something not right with me. I’ve learned to hate myself more and more,” Bisson said when given the chance to speak. “I can’t even explain how much shame I feel and how much remorse I feel … It's difficult to want to keep living.”

O’Neil argued for a six month jail term, noting she would have sought more had the psychologist not directly linked Bisson’s mental health challenges to the crime.

Defense sought an 18-month conditional sentence, or house arrest, so Bisson could stay employed and continue to support his adult son.

O’Neil, however, said case law states that those caught with child pornography must be incarcerated except for exceptional circumstances. While Bisson did not produce the material, consuming it contributes to the demand of the industry that is built upon the sexual abuse of children.

“There is no comparison between the comfort of home confinement and the harshness of a real jail cell,” she said.

The judge reserved his decision for a later date, which will be set on June 8.