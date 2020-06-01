City of Kelowna reminds people to watch spacing on trails, paths

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

As society gets back to work, school and other activities, the City of Kelowna is reminding people to be mindful of physical distancing when sharing public pathways.

Pathways in Kelowna saw as much as a 63 per cent increase in users in May compared to previous years.



“We’ve seen record-breaking numbers of people of all ages out walking and rolling on our shared pathways,” said Matt Worona, Mobility Specialist with the City. “Seeing our pathways come to life with people walking and biking has been exciting, and the sharp increase in use makes it important to follow a few simple guidelines to keep everyone safe.”



Pathways offer a space for people of all ages and abilities to make essential and recreational trips, get some fresh air and be active. Worona says some of the busiest areas include pathways along Abbot Street and Lakeshore Road, as well as the Waterfront Walkway and the Okanagan Rail Trail.



"Residents can help keep pathways safe for everyone by being mindful of others, staying to the right and passing on the left, and moving to the side when stopping," says Worona.



Those riding bikes are asked to slow down when approaching other groups, staying on designated pathways and bike lanes and off sidewalks.



“The use of shared pathways during a pandemic has been a consistent topic of discussion, and we’ve heard from many residents who depend on pathways not only to get around but for their health and well-being as well,” said Worona. “We just ask everyone to be alert, be considerate and remember that we’re all in this together.”



The city has made Knox Mountain’s Apex Trail one-way and moving toward temporarily limiting the majority of Bernard Avenue to pedestrians only.



Residents are also reminded to follow directions from BC’s Medical Health Officer to help curb the spread of COVID-19. This includes following physical distancing guidelines and wearing a face mask when physical distancing is not possible.