High Water closes section of Mission Creek Greenway trail

Photo: Dale Doyle

Rising water levels and increased water flows have forced the closure of a 1.7-kilometre section of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail.

“Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions, the Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park to the Smoothing Stones bridge," said RDCO Communications Officer Bruce Smith.

"All other sections of the Greenway recreational trail are still open although the underpasses at the Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges remain closed. Pedestrians and cyclists of the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road and Gordon Drive when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed.”

Hikers and visitors are urged to respect closure signs posted at these locations until waters recede.

Regional Parks staff will continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor and people are reminded that water levels may rise unexpectedly during spring run-off.

Boaters are advised to keep an eye out for floating debris that may enter the lake as a result of the spring runoff.