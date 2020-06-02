158636
New intersection at Ethel and Sutherland looks confusing but is more safe, says city

For the uninitiated, the intersection at Ethel and Sutherland in Kelowna may look complicated. But the City of Kelowna says it is the safest way to blend all modes of transportation.

The “boxed-left turn” allows people on bicycles to wait ahead of vehicles during a red light, giving them priority to move through the intersection when the light turns green. 

How to use it:

  • Making a left - place your bike in the protected green box in front of motorists so you can be seen and ride through to the opposite protected green box, once safe, continue straight through. 
  • Making a right - following regular traffic rules, signal, and turn be aware of other modes of transportation.
  • Staying straight - on a green light continue through the intersection staying in the protected bike lane.  

“It applies to people who aren’t quite comfortable mixing with traffic, cycling with traffic. Getting into the lane with left-turning cars, not exactly the most comfortable thing to do until you get comfortable with it,” explains Landon Bradshaw, an avid cyclist. 

The intersection is the first-of-its-kind in Kelowna, with Ethel Street and Sutherland Avenue both featuring protected bike lanes. 

City of Kelowna’s mobility specialist Matt Worona says the system takes some getting used to, so the municipality has placed signs explaining the intersection. 

The city’s plan is for the protected bike lanes to connect east towards the Landmark towers and the pedestrian bridge on Highway 97.

Bradshaw says the roads are safer for everyone when all modes of transportation share them.

“If we have very few pedestrians, if we have very few cyclists, then people in cars aren’t as aware or looking out for things… the mix of modes of traffic makes everybody more aware, more attentive.”

 

