Easter Seals Summer Camp goes virtual this year due to COVID-19

The Easter Seals have shifted their usual Winfield Summer Camp in Lake Country to a virtual camp, due to COVID-19.

The Easter Seals made the decision in April to cancel the camp for adults and children with disabilities. They have since launched the [email protected] virtual camp.

“The mandated closure of facilities and social distancing, along with our inability to start staff training, a sudden decline in funding and the need to keep everyone healthy and safe, are just some of the reasons we had to take early action to redesign our overnight summer camps,” says Lisa Beck, President and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon.

“It was so disappointing to have to cancel our traditional camps for this year, but it was the right decision as we keep the health and safety of our campers, who are some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19, a priority.”

Campers can still enjoy the usual camp traditions from the comfort of their homes. The [email protected] program is aimed to bring the sense of community to the online platform in the same way as the overnight camp.

The online camp will take place during July with eight weekly sessions available for people between age six and 49. Campers can follow a set schedule with their peers alongside a trained counsellor. Camp traditions including campfire sing alongs, the talent show and kangaroo court will carry on in the virtual camp.

The week before camp begins, campers will get a Camper Kit mailed to their homes will all the supplies needed for the activities. Each week will follow a different theme with activities such as arts and crafts, t-shirt colouring and games.

“We are excited to bring our 50 years of Easter Seals Summer Camp to the online learning world,” says Beck. “For our campers, it’s their favourite week of the year and we wanted to make sure they still have an Easter Seals camp experience even if it’s different than we all had hoped for. Though we wish we could see all our amazing campers in person, we hope virtual camp will be the next best thing.”

Registration is $75 per week. To register click here.