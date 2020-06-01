157484
156110
Kelowna  

Hwy 97 northbound slow near UBCO due to fatal collision

Fatal crash near UBCO

- | Story: 301516

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover in the 3100-block of Bulman Road, near UBCO in Kelowna. 

Municipal Traffic Services is currently on scene investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that was discovered early Monday morning.

RCMP indicates the collision was discovered just after 5:30 a.m. The occupant of the vehicle had been ejected and was declared deceased at the scene.

The scene of the crash is currently closed for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what led to the collision

“This collision was not reported when it occurred.” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL 9:05 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 97, northbound by UBC Okanagan.
A vehicle incident between Carney Rd. and the UBC Okanagan Overpass, the northbound slow lane is closed and traffic control crews are on scene.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

152947
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


155615


Real Estate
4157245
#192-1880 Old Boucherie
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$144,900
more details
155962


156223


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Charlie
Charlie Kelowna SPCA >


153561


153489


Corgi creeps up on whip cream

Must Watch
This corgi really loves whip cream!
Thoughtful parrot wants to know if you are okay
Must Watch
Milo the Indian ringneck parrot would love to know if everyone is...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always turn out better when you start with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
David & Victoria Beckham plot secret underground tunnel
Showbiz
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly requested planning...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755