Hwy 97 northbound slow near UBCO due to fatal collision

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.

RCMP and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating a fatal single-vehicle rollover in the 3100-block of Bulman Road, near UBCO in Kelowna.

Municipal Traffic Services is currently on scene investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that was discovered early Monday morning.

RCMP indicates the collision was discovered just after 5:30 a.m. The occupant of the vehicle had been ejected and was declared deceased at the scene.

The scene of the crash is currently closed for processing, and investigators are currently in the midst of trying to identify potential witnesses and will be canvassing the area for video surveillance in an effort to determine what led to the collision

“This collision was not reported when it occurred.” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, to come forward and speak with us.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither the RCMP nor the Coroners Service have any more details to share at this time.

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

ORIGINAL 9:05 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision on Highway 97, northbound by UBC Okanagan.

A vehicle incident between Carney Rd. and the UBC Okanagan Overpass, the northbound slow lane is closed and traffic control crews are on scene.