City councillor creates campaign for small biz and charities

Photo: Loyal Wooldridge

Kelowna City Councillor, Loyal Wooldridge, has launched the MADE IN YLW campaign to help the local economy take on the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small business owner has partnered with Ignite Design and Fleek Factory to make products that promote supporting local businesses and charities.

Each shirt and bag will have a portion donated to YMCA Okanagan, which helps individuals of all ages and backgrounds reach for physical and mental health in their lives.

“This initiative couldn’t come at a better time both for businesses who have suffered during the pandemic closures and charities like the YMCA who now, more than ever, will need solid footing in order to lift those most impacted by the COVID health and economic challenges,” says Amy Gopal, YMCA Board Director.

You Are Collective offered wholesale and retail orders, they are an enterprise that supports mental health and community connection through these tough times.

“We’re so grateful to be part of this campaign; it speaks to everything we stand for in uniting and supporting the community,” says Rebecca Steinhubl of You Are Collective.

“We’ve felt the challenges and pressures during these times, both personally and as a small business. Any way we can let people know that they’re not in this alone, we want to help!”

Retailers can purchase the products at cost and offer them to their customers at an affordable price, keeping up to 50% of the profit to re-build their business.

“With the Province of BC easing restrictions on various businesses many are looking to re-open and emerge stronger than ever, but they have to overcome the hurdle of cash flow,” says Wooldridge.

“These past few months retailers and charities have faced closures or significant operational reductions to do their part to ‘flatten the curve’. Now, they have to re-build and re-invent themselves in order to survive.”

Retailers can purchase wholesale orders, while the t-shirts and bags will be available to the general public in the coming weeks.

The retail price for the shirt is $40, while the bag is $10; $5 from every shirt and $1 from every bag will be donated to the YMCA.