Castanet readers capture the Similkameen and Okanagan storm

Photo: Contributed
Cecelia Louis Ralston
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed
A lively thunderstorm made its way through the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys Saturday night, causing some outages in Penticton and Kelowna.
Lightning was seen across the Okanagan, with strikes being captured as far north as Vernon.
Castanet readers submitted some of their photos of last night's storm, and you can view them all by clicking through the gallery above.