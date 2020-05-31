158380
Kelowna  

Castanet readers capture the Similkameen and Okanagan storm

Your storm photos

- | Story: 301458

A lively thunderstorm made its way through the Similkameen and Okanagan valleys Saturday night, causing some outages in Penticton and Kelowna.

Lightning was seen across the Okanagan, with strikes being captured as far north as Vernon.

Castanet readers submitted some of their photos of last night's storm, and you can view them all by clicking through the gallery above.

