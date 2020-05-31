158122
Kelowna  

Private property signs posted at Mount Baldy confusing visitors

The Mount Baldy hiking trails have been a staple of Kelowna for many years but recently, private property signs have been posted at the site, confusing one regular visitor.

"I've been coming here for five years, more so since everything has been closed," says Emma Mclean. "I came with my dog and I just got into the path and seen the sign."

Mclean was shocked and saddened when she stumbled across the sign before deciding not to go on her usual hike.

The private property signs are posted in various spots of the site with no indication as to who posted them. Castanet has contacted the City of Kelowna as well as the primary developer in the area, Emil Anderson Construction who says they are looking into the matter.

"I want to know why, I don't want a beautiful place like this to be taken away from the public. It's accessible and I feel like whatever they're doing, I wish they could still allow us to go in and enjoy the trails," says Mclean.

The Mount Baldy hiking trail has been posted on numerous hiking websites online with no indication that the site is off limits.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

