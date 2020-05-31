Developer explains 'no trespassing' signs near Kelowna's Mount Baldy trailhead

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

While “no trespassing” signs have been erected near the Mount Baldy trailhead in Kelowna, there are no plans for gates or fences to keep the public out.

Vice president of development of the Troika Management Corporation, Rich Threlfall says his company has recently installed the signs “in order to mitigate liability associated with the general public actively using private land.”

Troika is managing the future of the “Terreno” development in the area.

“It is important to note that the proposed development does not include Mt. Baldy, but is limited to the land between Mt. Baldy Drive and McCurdy Road,” Threlfall said. “A large majority of the site will remain untouched with the development of the land, with a significant portion of this land being dedicated as protected environmental reserve and will be turned over to city ownership as park land.”

“There are no gates or fences keeping the general public off of this private land, however the signs let people know they are on private land and if they enter, they do so at their own risk,” Threlfall explained.

He said Troika is working with the city to develop plans to integrate hiking trails through the new community.

“This is an important factor towards making Terreno a great community in the heart of our city.”

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

The Mount Baldy hiking trails have been a staple of Kelowna for many years but recently, private property signs have been posted at the site, confusing one regular visitor.

"I've been coming here for five years, more so since everything has been closed," says Emma Mclean. "I came with my dog and I just got into the path and seen the sign."

Mclean was shocked and saddened when she stumbled across the sign before deciding not to go on her usual hike.

The private property signs are posted in various spots of the site with no indication as to who posted them. Castanet has contacted the City of Kelowna as well as the primary developer in the area, Dilworth Homes, who says they are looking into the matter.

"I want to know why, I don't want a beautiful place like this to be taken away from the public. It's accessible and I feel like whatever they're doing, I wish they could still allow us to go in and enjoy the trails," says Mclean.

The Mount Baldy hiking trail has been posted on numerous hiking websites online with no indication that the site is off limits.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.