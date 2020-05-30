Environment Canada warning of extreme thunderstorm in Valley

Photo: File photo

Environment Canada is continuing its severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

First issued Thursday afternoon, forecasters said Saturday morning there could be some extreme weather on the way including strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the entire Okanagan as well as the South Thompson, Nicola and Similkameen areas.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” said the statement.

Heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are possible with the thunderstorms.

“Strong thunderstorms will develop over Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary region, West Kootenay and Arrow Slocan this evening.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

A deluge of rain will swell already raging creeks and people are being urged to be cautious around the fast-moving water.

The rainfall will also increase flooding concerns for those living near creeks and rivers.

Forecasters are calling for rain through the night and into Sunday, tapering off in the evening.

The expected high for Saturday is 27C, dropping to 14C Sunday.