Photo: Contributed

A multi-vehicle accident is slowing traffic on Highway 97 in Lake Country.

Just after 6 p.m. Castanet received reports of an accident at the intersection of Highway 97 and Woodsdale Road. It is believed a grey Ford F150 collided with another vehicle pulling a trailer.

Ambulance, RCMP and fire services are on scene.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.