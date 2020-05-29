Forbidden Spirits hosting Sanitizer Saturday event this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Forbidden Spirits Distillery is gearing up for another Sanitizer Saturday event this weekend in support of the John Howard Society and the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society.

Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., ticket holders can arrive at the distillery at 4400 Wallace Hill Road. Tickets are available for a minimum $5 donation which includes two 355ml containers of Serpent Hand and Surface Sanitizers.

Ticket holders are reminded there is a limit of two tickets per vehicle and everyone must stay in their vehicles. The event is a drive-thru set up and staff will deliver hand sanitizers directly to everyone.

Non-perishable food items and clothing items will also be accepted for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Staff have a list of ticket holders so there is no need to bring confirmation. To buy tickets online click here.

Forbidden Spirits Distillery has raised more than $20,000 for charities to date during these events.