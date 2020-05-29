156606
Kelowna  

Forbidden Spirits hosting Sanitizer Saturday event this weekend

Another Sanitizer Saturday

- | Story: 301388

Forbidden Spirits Distillery is gearing up for another Sanitizer Saturday event this weekend in support of the John Howard Society and the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society.

Between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., ticket holders can arrive at the distillery at 4400 Wallace Hill Road. Tickets are available for a minimum $5 donation which includes two 355ml containers of Serpent Hand and Surface Sanitizers. 

Ticket holders are reminded there is a limit of two tickets per vehicle and everyone must stay in their vehicles. The event is a drive-thru set up and staff will deliver hand sanitizers directly to everyone. 

Non-perishable food items and clothing items will also be accepted for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. 

Staff have a list of ticket holders so there is no need to bring confirmation. To buy tickets online click here.

Forbidden Spirits Distillery has raised more than $20,000 for charities to date during these events. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4123166
711 Kingsway St
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$480,000
more details
158271


152096


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Zach
Zach Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157067


TGIF Gifs- May 29, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend early.
Raccoon warms her hands on a cold day
Must Watch
Either she is cold or she is plotting some sort of revenge…
Ice Cube: ‘I’m too critical to re-watch my old movies’
Showbiz
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical"
Bad days happen
Galleries
These people aren’t having a great Friday.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156707
150928