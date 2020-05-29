Flood watch issued for Okanagan tributaries

Photo: Kelowna's Mission Creek on Friday afternoon

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has expanded its flood watch to include the Okanagan region, ahead of expected thunderstorms and warm temperatures this weekend.

“A high-pressure system is in place, and temperatures are expected to rise into Saturday, with temperatures in valley bottom locations reaching up to the low 30C range,” the centre said Friday afternoon.

“Following this hot spell, weather is expected to transition to a low-pressure trough and cold front. This brings the potential for thundershowers ahead of the trough on Saturday evening, transitioning to more organized rainfall overnight Saturday and into Sunday.”

Rainfall totals could range as low as 5 mm and as high as 40 mm.

“If high rainfall amounts materialize, flood conditions are likely to occur, particularly in areas that already have elevated river levels,” the River Forecast Centre said, adding in a worst-case scenario of heavy rainfall river and creek flows could exceed 20-year to 50-year return period flows.

The City of Kelowna has said it is keeping a close eye on the level of Mission Creek and is depositing sandbags for residents.

The River Forecast Centre is issuing or maintaining a flood watch for:

Okanagan including tributaries around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield, Kelowna (NEW), Penticton (NEW), Osoyoos (NEW) including Mission Creek and Mill Creek and surrounding areas

Salmon River near Salmon Arm

Bonaparte River

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for:

North Thompson River including mainstem and Clearwater River and smaller tributaries

South Thompson River including Shuwap River and tributaries

Similkameen and tributaries including the Ashnola River

Nicola River including Upper Nicola River above Nicola Lake and downstream through Spences Bridge?