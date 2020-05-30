Tacos, margaritas on menu of new downtown Kelowna restaurant

Photo: Contributed

A taste of Mexico is coming to downtown Kelowna this summer.

Brad Filleul, the owner of Black Sheep Restaurant Group, will be opening a Cantina del Centro location in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue. Black Sheep purchased the former Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar space in November and is hoping to open Cantina in August.

The original—and only other—Cantina is located in Nelson.

“I’ve had my eye on Kelowna,” Filleul said Friday. “I actually lived there for some years, so I’ve been waiting for something to come up downtown for a while now. I kind of had my eye on that location in particular.”

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the process of getting the Kelowna location up and running, but contractors have been busy working on the restaurant for the last month. Once it’s open, Filleul said patrons can expect to have a good time.

“We’re famous for our margaritas,” he said. “We do margaritas, tequila, mezcal. We have one of the largest selections of tequila and mezcal in the province. We do tacos, enchiladas, Mexican food. It’s a pretty lively, fun, festive atmosphere.

“We build the restaurant to kind of have an old cantina look, which is kind of like an old European or Mexican kind of a bar style. We’re going to do a little bit contemporary—a little bit antique-contemporary, I guess.”