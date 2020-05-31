Residents find needles at local parks, no disposal bins in sight

Photo: Facebook

The City has now installed a needles disposal box at Strathcona Park, following complaints from concerned residents there was no way to safely dispose of needles found in the park.

Kelowna resident Courtney Egan was enjoying the May long weekend out with her family when they stumbled across needles at both Strathcona Park and City Park.

"My two year old was feet away from the needle when I saw it poking out of the sand," says Egan, whose husband tried to dispose of the needle in the park washroom but found no sharps container to place it in.

"My initial reaction was shock and worry. I immediately grabbed both of my children and we left the beaches because I was afraid that there were more I couldn’t see ... this turned into frustration at the beaches not being clean and also not having safe disposal bins available."

Egan says a city worker who was present at the park took the needle in one of her son's sand buckets to dispose of, as he also did not have a sharps disposal box.

The next day, she found two needles at City Park, where there was a sharps disposal box in the washroom.

"We wanted to dispose of the needles in the safest way possible and not put us or anyone else in danger. It’s very important to not throw needles into trash cans and to use designated sharps containers to prevent any needle stick injuries.

"I believe all parks and park employees should have these containers available to keep the public, and city workers safe from harm. There are always going to be needles unfortunately, we just need to ensure proper equipment is available to safely handle them when we find them."

City parks services manager Blair Stewart confirmed the container was installed in the past week, on the washroom building next to the men's door.

"Our contractors check the beach area daily and the mowers inspect while mowing throughout the week as well," he added.