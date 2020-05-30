Reopening of Kelowna's indoor facilities could be a month away

Photo: Pacific Sport Okanagan/file

The City of Kelowna doesn't expect to reopen recreation parks, water parks, stadiums or indoors facilities for at least another four weeks.

As part of a reopening framework, active living and culture director Jim Gabriel says a Level 3 reopening is tentatively set for late June or July.

Those could include outdoor facilities such as Mission Recreation Park, other ball diamonds and soccer fields, as well as indoors facilities such as the Parkinson Rec Centre, Rutland Arena and various activity centres.

These were shut down in March as part of the city's response to the spread of COVID-19.

The city has already reopened several areas for casual use including tennis, pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts, skate parks, the BMX track and disc golf park.

Playgrounds in city and regional parks and on school grounds will reopen Monday.

Even when larger facilities do reopen, Gabriel says some may do so with a phased approach.

"It is expected that all of these facilities will have a modified delivery approach and some will have areas within the facility that will be phased in at a later date," said Gabriel in a report for council.

"The initial indoor facilities being considered offer larger open spaces that support physical distancing requirements and provide the flexibility to support community groups with approved return to activity plans. Staff are currently completing facility audits to determine requirements and modifications necessary to reopen as well as timelines for facility readiness.It is expected some facilities will take longer to prepare than others."

Gabriel says facilities operated by a third party, such as the H2O Centre, CNC and Kelowna Curling Club are working with city staff on their individual reopening plans.

Dates for reopening of those facilities could vary.

Gabriel also expects summer program registration to open in mid-June for activities in July and August.

"As COVID-19 is unpredictable, we need to adapt as well to be able to add, change or cancel programs as the pandemic and associated measures evolve."

He added all large summer events have already been cancelled through the end of August.