Kelowna to host BC Skeet Championships next week

Photo: John Scott COSSC member Elaine Hoeppner shooting from station 7 as clay target leaves the low house.

While most events and festivals in the Okanagan are being cancelled, at least one is going forward.

Kelowna’s Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club has announced they are moving forward with hosting the 2020 British Columbia Skeet Championships starting Friday and running through to June 7.

The event will be held at the COSS Club located off the Joe Rich Main Forest Service Road. John Scott a representative of the club says, "shooting will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday."

Scott tells Castanet that the club has been monitoring the COVID-19 news and feels their event falls well within current parameters.

"There are only five shooters at a time on the field and it is quite easy to maintain social distancing."

Scott says they waited until the last minute to make their decision but once they got word from the participants that they were willing, they decided to move forward.

"We've got a large outdoor venue where we can accommodate 50 people and still have plenty of room."

Scott says unlike some events that mix social events and competition this event is just about the competition, "this is a shooting event and that's it."

This will also be an opportunity to showcase the new Central Okanagan Club and will give president and past B.C. champion Bob LaRue home-field advantage.

LaRue is one of the founding members and holds two past World Titles: Champion of both the AA Class High Overall and Senior High Overall categories at the 2018 National Skeet Shooting Association World Championships in San Antonio, Texas. Bob also won the 2019 B.C. Championships held last year in Courtenay.

Scott says he wishes the had more press and spectators at their events, but that hasn't been the case in the past and they don't anticipate any challenges in the regard this year as well. "It would be great if we could get more people out, but these are pretty small events."

COSSC is also hosting this year’s Western Canadian Skeet Championships July 17 to 19 and Scott says they'll see how this event goes and make the decision to proceed, likely two weeks ahead of the start date.