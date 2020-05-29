City warns residents near Mission Creek to prepare for high water

Photo: Laura Brookes Mission Creek Friday afternoon

High water levels on Mission Creek are expected this weekend as Environment Canada anticipates significant rainfall, thunderstorms and warm temperatures.

Property owners who have previously experienced flooding from Mission Creek are advised to be prepared and stay updated with the city's announcements.

The BC River Forecast Centre says Mission Creek flows are expected to peak rapidly on Monday, briefly eclipsing 2018's peak and a 50-year return period.

In preparation, the City will be placing sand, sandbags and pre-filled sandbags at the Cook Road Boat Launch for residents who want to protect their property.

Sandbags (not pre-filled) are also available from the Kelowna Fire Department at 2255 Enterprise Way. Residents are encouraged to call 250-469-8801 during normal business hours (Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to ensure a staff member will be available to assist them.

Sandbags previously dropped at Rowcliffe Park, Sutherland Ave. and Burne Ave. will remain at those locations but will not be replenished at this time.

Flood warnings and advisories can be monitored on the BC River Forecast Centre website.

For more information about flood preparedness, visit Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD) and Prepared BC websites.