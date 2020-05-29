Kelowna's Sails, KGH to be purple next week for ALS

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna General Hospital and and the Spirit of Sail sculpture on the Okanagan Lake waterfront will lit up purple for ALS awareness next week.

The provincial government has proclaimed June 2020 as ALS Awareness Month, and on June 1 and 2, landmarks across B.C. will be lit purple.

In addition to KGH and the Sails on June 1, the roundabout structures in Sicamous and Mr. PG in Prince George will be bathed in purple light.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a fatal and rapidly progressive neuromuscular disease, which robs a person of their ability to speak, walk, eat or breathe – trapping an active mind in a deteriorating, immobilized body. There is no known cause or cure for ALS, yet. At any given time, over 400 British Columbians are living with ALS; over 3,000 in Canada.

Typically, the annual Walk to End ALS would be held in communities across B.C. in June, but due to the pandemic, organizers have shifted to an virtual event on June 20.

If you would like to join in and light up your building, contact [email protected]