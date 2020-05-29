Operational review of KCT suggest operation model is successful

Photo: Contributed

A review of operations within the Kelowna Community Theatre suggests only fine-tuning is needed for it to become more efficient and generate additional revenue.

Recommendations, which will be presented to city council Monday, are part of a value-for-money audit commissioned by the city in 2018 and 2019.

The report suggests the theatre does show a strong demand for arts consumption even though booking and attendance activity has varied over the past four years.

Among the recommendations contained within the report is the need for a technical director, contracting out of front of house services, changes to the current box office setup, and a need to control some of the artistic content in the theatre by booking events directly with touring shows and concerts.

In response to the report and recommendations, staff indicates it will work to fill available dates and enhance programming and will investigate front of house and box office changes.

The hiring of a technical director has been delayed due to COVID-19 and the resulting closure of the facility.