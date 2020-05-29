A neighbour donates trailer to Karis Support Society during COVID

Sarita Patel

It started with a call out to the community, and ended with a grand gesture from a neighbour.

Karis Support Society needed a safe space for its residents to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic after they returned from visiting family. Thankfully, a neighbour has stepped up and donated a trailer.

“We had one of our staff just start to phone around to various RV places and somebody agreed who actually happened to live in our neighbourhood … I think two days later he showed up with his truck and his trailer,” said Geri Pauls, co-executive director for the Karis Support Society.

“It was a neighbour that we’ve never met before and through this connection, we now have this relationship with this neighbour. It brought our community closer together,” added Deborah Klassen, co-executive director for the Karis Support Society.

Neighbour Steven Badger says he “couldn't imagine saying no to a request during this challenging time.”

"It was easy to drop off and set up the trailer, and they were able to hook up electricity for it. There was also another local company that came by and pumped out the tanks for the trailer, so a community effort for sure,” adds Badger.

The trailer has been on the property for six weeks with four sets of people who have stayed in the trailer so far, like Shaelynn Roberts, who just finished her isolation on Thursday.

“It made me feel a lot safer and I hope it made the other girls feel safer too,” she said.

They say it was unbelievable that someone would donate their property to them for this difficult time.

“We kept looking at each other and going, really, really we get to use the trailer just for free and for however long we want? So it was amazing,” says Pauls.

“It gave faith back into humanity,” adds Roberts.

During the pandemic, Karis hasn't been able to accept women through their wait-listed in-take program, but the trailer helps them isolate newcomers in order to keep the staff and residents safe.

They feel privileged to have the opportunity to continue providing other services to women as many shelters across BC haven’t found an alternative to isolate their individuals.

Badger says the Karis can keep the trailer for as long as they need it — free of charge.

“It’s like we have a new friend in the neighbourhood, we talk on the phone once in a while and he checks in … it’s been really special for us,” adds Pauls.