Bernard Ave businesses talk reopening, patio expansion plans

It’s been just over a week since restaurants were given the green light to open, and despite tough regulations to work around, restaurant owners are feeling overwhelmingly positive about getting back in service.

Kelowna's CRAFT Beer Market general manager Mike Green says it's been a steep learning curve getting used to the new normal, but he's very happy to be open and serving to the public.

"It all happened very quickly - a lot of learning on the fly and every decision you made it felt like you learned something new and you had to change that decision, so it was a very tough one," Green said. "It was not an easy day in my career to have to make those phone calls and have those conversations but obviously something we had to do and we innovated. We started takeout and delivery which was exciting and then the best part obviously was opening back up and seeing just about every team member come back on board.

"The reaction’s been amazing. The support’s been fantastic, and people are so excited to be back out again. Even at half capacity it feels like twice as much work to make sure we're doing things the right way, be it the spaced tables or sanitization processes, the many things we’ve put into place, managing social distancing, keeping groups smaller, I could go on and on but we’re getting used to it, the new normal."

Momo Sushi's Dev Strilchuk told Castanet it was a relief to have delivery services operating during the shutdown to ensure some business was still coming through, but now they're very happy to be back open.

"The customers don’t seem to be unhappy or anything [to be here] - they were just happy we were open again and very grateful for that so it was really nice to have all the regulars."

They’re also gearing up for the closure of Bernard Avenue to vehicle traffic on July 1, which will allow businesses to expand their patio service into the street and make up for tables lost to physical distancing and maximum capacity regulations.

"That European feel is going to be a really cool thing for Kelowna," says Green.

"Most of all it helps take care of a lot of the restaurants down here, especially the smaller guys and locals, which is amazing and we’re all for that ... we’re one of the bigger restaurants down here so we have more space but I think it’s a great idea to allow some of these restaurants to get some tables out there and we look forward to being a part of it."

However, it may pose a problem for restaurants who routinely use delivery services, says Strilchuk.

"We were a little concerned about Skip the Dishes for the drivers and stuff - they were wondering if we were able to do pick up delivery through the back alley so we don’t know if we’re going to be able to do that, but I don’t think it should be too bad for our business, people are still going to be walking downtown. Dine-in shouldn’t be a problem, I’m a little worried about the delivery services though."



The plan for Bernard includes a six-metre wide pedestrian lane down the centre of Bernard, wide enough for emergency vehicles and separated from the patio space by barriers.