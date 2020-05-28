Thunderstorm and heavy rainfall forecast for the weekend

Photo: Donna Dean - file photo Lightning hits near Kaleden last September.

A “strong thunderstorm” is expected to roll through the Okanagan, Shuswap, Nicola and Thompson regions this weekend, along with heavy rainfall and winds.

Environment Canada posted a special weather statement for the Southern Interior Thursday afternoon, warning of a “significant change in the weather” coming Saturday.

A low pressure system is expected to travel north from Washington State in the afternoon.

“Atmospheric conditions are potentially conducive to strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very strong wind gusts,” the weather statement says. “Heavy rain may accompany these storms.”

The “widespread rainfall” will fall Saturday night and through Sunday, and Environment Canada warns it “may strain local rivers.”

A flood watch is currently in effect for the Salmon River near Salmon Arm, while the lesser "high streamflow advisory" is now in effect for the Similkameen River, the South and North Thompson River and the all of the North Okanagan.

Despite the wet and stormy weather, temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 28 C in the Okanagan Saturday, before dropping to a high of 16 C Sunday.

Those looking for a taste of summer before the storm will want to get outside Friday, when temperatures are forecast to hit 29 C across the Valley, with no rain expected.