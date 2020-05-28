Okanagan Lake will likely reach full pool by the weekend

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Lake is expected to reach, and possibly exceed, full pool by the weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, the lake level stood at 342.45 metres above sea level, three centimetres below full pool.

"I'd say we are going to be hitting full pool in another day or two," Shaun Reimer, manager of the Penticton dam told Castanet News Thursday.

And, with a "significant weather system expected on the weekend, Reimer says here is a likelihood the lake could exceed full pool.

"We are trying to hit full pool every year, but if that coincides with a rain event, then we are going to go above full pool, it's just a matter of how much," he said.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada late Thursday afternoon, strong thunderstorms late Saturday followed by significant rainfall Sunday is expected.

Because the hills are wet, Reimer says any significant precipitation could just run into the creeks and streams and feed directly into the lake, as opposed to seeping into the ground.

Reimer says it could potentially be a problem for properties in very low lying areas that are prone to floods.

Municipalities around the Okanagan have also issued warnings to residents that localized flooding is a possibility as the weather system approaches.

Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program co-ordinator suggests property owners in flood prone areas to prepare.

Sandbags are again available at most firehalls across the valley.

Both Kalamalka and Ellison lakes are already above full pool as well.

As the level of Okanagan Lake inches upward, Reimer says we are nowhere near levels we saw in 2017 and 2018.

"For the same day (May 28), we are 23 centimetres lower than we were in 2018, and 61 centimetres lower than on the same day in 2017.

"The difference between 2017 and 2018 is we really saw it coming in 2018, much like this year.

"It's hard to say how much we will go above full pool, but I don't believe we're going to go near 2018, and we've certainly not going near 2017."

You can track Okanagan Lake levels daily on Castanet here.