Kelowna Chevrolet and Kelowna Toyota invest in health care

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna Chevrolet has made a $50,000 donation to the Our Students, Your Health campaign.

The campaign is raising funds for the new Health Science Centre at Okanagan College.

Kelowna Chevrolet dealer Ian Speckman says he wanted to support the facility which will train future health care professionals for the region.

“As we’re all realizing, health care professionals are essential for our community,” he says. “This is about supporting students so they can get the right training and literally go on to save lives, that is impactful.”

Kelowna Chevrolet has partnered with Kelowna Toyota to donate a total of $100,000. Each dealership has committed $50,000 to towards the college's foundation's $5 goal.

“Did you know we’re already facing some critical health care staffing shortages?” says Speckman. “Health care professionals are there when we need them the most, so now let’s be there for them.”

Okanagan College Foundation executive director Helen Jackman says, “this generous gift will help us open the doors to a world class Health Sciences Centre, set to open later this year. But, as Ian mentioned it also does so much more. By supporting the education of health care students, Kelowna Chevrolet and Kelowna Toyota are creating a legacy of excellent health care for our community.”

To learn more or to donate to the centre click here.