MLA Letnick hosts town hall with Central Okanagan nonprofits

MLA Norm Letnick is hosting a town hall today with several local nonprofits on how they are navigating the pandemic.

“There are over 700 non-profit organizations in the Central Okanagan that deliver critical services and greatly benefit our community in a variety of sectors on a daily basis,” said the event announcement.

Thursday’s town hall from 3 p.m to 4 p.m. will include speakers: Ellen Boelcke (KCR - Community Resources), Shelagh Turner (Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna), Diane Entwistle (Okanagan Boys and Girls Club Downtown Youth Centre), Michelle Novakowski (Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society), Celine Thompson (The Bridge Youth & Family Services) and Stephanie Ball (Journey Home Society).

Questions have already been received from the community. Topics include:

Impact of COVID-19

How organizations have pivoted to ensure services were being delivered

Positive outcomes - what can we take forward, lessons learned

Financial and organizations management - role of Boards

Impact of non-profit organizations to the community - what happens if they aren't able to weather this storm

Transition plans - how are we managing this?

Funding and resources available to help organizations get through - what else is needed?

There will be a second town all Thursday, June 4, 2020, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm with non-profit Leaders in Arts & Culture, Sports and other sectors.