Kelowna  

North Westside residents gather to support suspended fire chief

Rallying behind fire chief

Angry North Westside residents will gather Sunday to support two members of their fire department who were recently suspended.

Fire Chief Jason Satterthwaite and Lt. Robert Gajda received notice last Friday they had been suspended indefinitely.

Those close to the situation say neither was given an explanation as to why they were suspended.

Regional district area director Wayne Carson, himself a former North Westside fire chief, and other members of the fire department and the community, have called for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspensions.

The regional board is expected to see a review at an upcoming in-camera meeting. Details of items discussed in-camera cannot be made public.

North Westside residents have organized a rally to support Satterthwaite and Gajda Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at Westshore Estates Park.

