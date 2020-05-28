Latest radio ratings show top dogs continue to dominate the dial

Photo: Castanet Staff

Central Okanagan radio listeners are a predictable bunch, as evidenced by the latest numbers released Thursday by Numeris.

Tuning habits are rated by the company every spring and fall.

While each of the nine local stations rated target a specific demographic, Castanet traditionally looks at market share for all listeners 12-plus to give an overall snapshot of the market.

Numbers used represent a percentage of all radios tuned to any station over the course of a week.

As it traditionally has for several years, CBC 1 leads the pack in market share with 19.1 per cent of radios tuned.

Part of that is due to the number of people outside the market who are able to tune in. CBC 1 reached an estimated 42,000 different listeners in the region, but more than 145,000 anywhere in the country.

The top three stations in the market remained as they were in the fall of 2019, with Beach FM again slotted into the number two spot with an 11.6 per cent share, with sister station Power104 third with a 10.8 per cent share.

New Country 100.7 lost some market share, but still managed to move up a spot to fourth while Soft103.9 increased share to 8.6 per cent and slotted fifth, despite pulling the plug earlier this spring.

EZ Rock dropped two spots, and lost nearly four per cent of its share, slotting sixth with 6.6 per cent.

AM1150 and K96.3 switched places, with the news/talk station climbing to seventh while K96.3 fell to eighth.

Virgin FM, formerly SUN-FM was ninth with a 6.1 per cent share of the market.

Ratings are taken over a number of weeks in the spring.