Kelowna  

Playgrounds in the Okanagan are set to reopen June 1

Play returning to valley

Good news for Okanagan children who have been itching to go to the park and play on the playground.

Outdoor playgrounds located in municipal and regional parks as well as playgrounds located at public schools in the Okanagan are set to reopen on June 1st, 2020.

Playgrounds in the Valley are in the process of being inspected and once barriers are removed, such as caution tape or fencing, it means the playgrounds have been inspected and are open for public use.

An official joint municipality news release indicates, "residents are asked to refrain from using these spaces until parks staff have removed closed signs, fencing and caution tape. Waterparks will remain closed at this time."

The decision to close playgrounds was made by at the discretion of local governments and they were closed across the Okanagan in mid-March. 

Information regarding waterparks and indoor recreation facility reopening plans will be provided by each respective municipality in the Okanagan, "as each facility has unique considerations to ensure the safety of staff and patrons," notes the news release.   

