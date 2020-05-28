158442
Kelowna  

Regular bus service canceled for remainder of school year

SD23 suspends busing

The Central Okanagan board of education made the difficult decision of suspending regular bus service for the balance of the school year.

The board made the decision Wednesday, just days before about half of the district's more than 23,000 students have indicated they would be returning to the classroom on a part-time basis beginning Monday.

Board chair Moyra Baxter told Castanet News the decision to keep the buses parked was not an easy one, but given the circumstances, was the right one.

Baxter says buses for special education students will continue to operate.

She says the board went with recommendations from district secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman, who suggested reworking the district's complex bus routes in such a short period of time would not be feasible.

He told the board most of the district's drivers have also be reassigned to help with extensive cleaning measures being undertaken at each school.

Parents will receive a 30 per cent rebate on busing fees paid at, the beginning of the school year.

Beginning Monday, students in kindergarten to Grade 5 are able to return to the classroom two days a week, while middle and secondary students are able to return one day a week.

Online and remote learning is still available for students who do not wish to return to the classroom, and for those days when returning students are at home.

The board Wednesday also agreed to refund a portion of academy fees and field study programs that were canceled.


