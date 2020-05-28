Kelowna man charged for Alberta murder, brother on the run

Photo: RCMP Adam Pearson

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Alberta, while his brother remains on the run.

Benjamin Pearson, 25, was arrested during a pair of police raids Wednesday in Kelowna at the Landmark District and in Rutland. He has now been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Cody Michaloski in October 2019 in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine of the Alberta RCMP says the arrest of Pearson was a joint operation between RCMP in Kelowna and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-B.C.), or provincial anti-gang unit.

Mounties are also hunting for Benjamin Pearson’s brother, 26-year-old Adam Pearson, also wanted for the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski.

Adam Pearson has been known to be in the Kelowna area and well as Grande Prairie. His last known residence was in the Dawson Creek area.

If you know Adam Pearson’s whereabouts, you should not approach, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."