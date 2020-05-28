158442
Kelowna  

Kelowna man charged for Alberta murder, brother on the run

Charged for Alberta murder

- | Story: 301220

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide in Alberta, while his brother remains on the run. 

Benjamin Pearson, 25, was arrested during a pair of police raids Wednesday in Kelowna at the Landmark District and in Rutland. He has now been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Cody Michaloski in October 2019 in Grande Prairie, Alta. 

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine of the Alberta RCMP says the arrest of Pearson was a joint operation between RCMP in Kelowna and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit – British Columbia (CFSEU-B.C.), or provincial anti-gang unit. 

Mounties are also hunting for Benjamin Pearson’s brother, 26-year-old Adam Pearson, also wanted for the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski.

Adam Pearson has been known to be in the Kelowna area and well as Grande Prairie. His last known residence was in the Dawson Creek area. 

If you know Adam Pearson’s whereabouts, you should not approach, but contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3988335
630 Thorneloe Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,900
more details


152912


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Loki
Loki Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156255


The human bicycle

Must Watch
Family builds a human bicycle while in quarantine.
Tennis faces
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a good tennis face?
Tennis faces (2)
Galleries
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse pregnant
Showbiz
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant. The...
Chippendales Vs Dance dads!
Must Watch
The ultimate dance off.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153731