156834
157532
Kelowna  

2020 Rock the Lake put off to next year due to COVID-19

Rock the Lake postponed

- | Story: 301216

Rock the Lake is the latest event to take a hiatus this summer due to COVID-19.

The annual three-day outdoor music festival slated for August in Kelowna has been officially postponed.

Organizers made the much anticipated announcement Thursday morning, saying the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 6 to 8 of next year.

“We understand this is a challenging time for many in our community and the decision to reschedule Rock the Lake for 2021 will allow us to provide a safe experience and environment for our guests, artists, team and partners,” GSL Group president & CEO Graham S. Lee said.

“We believe in the power of live music to bring people together and look forward to seeing everyone for another fantastic weekend of classic rock in 2021.”

There's no word yet on the possible lineup for the 2021 show.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honoured for the new dates, and automatically transferred to 2021.

For refunds please email [email protected], or call the Select Your Tickets Box Office at 250-762-5050 before June 30, 2020, after which all tickets will be non-refundable and honoured for the new dates.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3988335
630 Thorneloe Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,900
more details


158287


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Kali
Kali Kelowna SPCA >


153561




The human bicycle

Must Watch
Family builds a human bicycle while in quarantine.
Tennis faces
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a good tennis face?
Tennis faces (2)
Galleries
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse pregnant
Showbiz
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is pregnant. The...
Chippendales Vs Dance dads!
Must Watch
The ultimate dance off.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157534