2020 Rock the Lake put off to next year due to COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Rock the Lake is the latest event to take a hiatus this summer due to COVID-19.

The annual three-day outdoor music festival slated for August in Kelowna has been officially postponed.

Organizers made the much anticipated announcement Thursday morning, saying the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 6 to 8 of next year.

“We understand this is a challenging time for many in our community and the decision to reschedule Rock the Lake for 2021 will allow us to provide a safe experience and environment for our guests, artists, team and partners,” GSL Group president & CEO Graham S. Lee said.

“We believe in the power of live music to bring people together and look forward to seeing everyone for another fantastic weekend of classic rock in 2021.”

There's no word yet on the possible lineup for the 2021 show.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honoured for the new dates, and automatically transferred to 2021.

For refunds please email [email protected], or call the Select Your Tickets Box Office at 250-762-5050 before June 30, 2020, after which all tickets will be non-refundable and honoured for the new dates.