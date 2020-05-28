Krafty Kitchen + Bar opens dining room without servers

Sarita Patel

As B.C. restaurants gradually reopen dining rooms, each is coming up with their own way to follow COVID-19 guidelines while still operating a viable business.

Kelowna’s Krafty Kitchen + Bar has reopened its dining floor with a new “take-in service,” modelled on an English Pub to keep the process contact-free.

“You either order online or when you get here, when your food is ready it’s put up on the bar and then you take it to your table … it’s server-less and when you leave, we sanitize the table,” explains owner and chef Chris Shaften.

All the dishware remains in the dining room until the end of the day, when they’re all washed at once to avoid cross-contamination. They did not opt to offer table services with masks and gloves for a pair of reasons.

“One, we don’t think it represents the proper level of sanitation and hygiene and the risk of cross-contamination is far too great for our staff and our guests. Two, we just don’t want our customer to ever associate dining in our restaurant with a hospital experience.”

Shaften says the team has gotten comfortable with the model, despite bringing in as much revenue.

“When we had to reopen, we’re excited to see people in our dining room again, but it’s a huge labour expense to operate a traditional table service restaurant in comparison to the take-out business.”

He compared it to opening up another new small business with all the same start-up issues for entrepreneurs.

“We’re happy to have people back in our restaurant but it comes at a logistical and financial cost to us. It’s not necessarily a better business model,” said Shaften, noting they're not seeing as much walk-in traffic for the time being.

Krafty has an open concept kitchen that gives the customer a chance to talk to the chefs about your food while you pick it up, increasing transparency.

“We don’t need to be keeping secrets … if you trust that we’re doing the right things in the dining room and you can see what we’re doing in the kitchen then you can trust us as a business.”

His chefs wash their hands 30 to 40 times on a regular day as they wash them between every task, but they aren’t currently wearing masks.

“In the hot kitchen, you’re serving hot food - I don’t know if it’s practical and I also haven’t read any research that has indicated that there’s any chance of spread from breath in a kitchen on to a plate of food,” said Shaften, adding he checks his cook’s temperatures when they come into work each day.