Kelowna  

OK Corral Cabaret trying to avoid permanent closure due to COVID

Bars, clubs desperate to open

The permanent closure of Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley, one of the province's longest-running nightclubs, is being felt at Kelowna's own country bar, the OK Corral Cabaret.

In an email sent to Castanet on Wednesday, managing owner Andy Bowie says, "we need immediate help finding ways to partially open with health and safety at the forefront or we will be forced into bankruptcy." 

Bowie says they felt terrible reading about the closure of Gabby's, as it is a similar operation to their own. 

"Filled with down to earth people that enjoyed dancing, fantastic music, cold ones and each other's company."

The provincial government said it is at least three weeks from even talking about moving into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, and has said bars, clubs and live music venues will likely be amongst the last businesses to be allowed to reopen. 

"Being mandated closed by the government without providing options similar to restaurants and pubs is a sure way to see many more small business closures," Bowie said, adding they are willing to adhere to social distancing, cleaning and safety protocols and anything else that would be required to allow them to open again. 

"We would love to open up, hire back staff, support local musicians and entertainers by hosting them in our parking lot with a food truck set up to provide food similar to pubs and restaurants," adds Bowie. 

Bowie says he's already spoken with the provincial government via conference call a month ago to suggest the closure of the parking lot and expand their red line service area for their survival.

The OK Corral Cabaret has been operating in Kelowna for over 35 years. 

Gabby's decision to close was due to, as owner Steve Gallagher put it, the bar and live music industry being "on an indefinite hold."

"There doesn’t seem to be time in the near future for when we could reopen and return to Gabby’s under anything close to normal conditions," Gallagher said.

