Kelowna city staff recommends permits for big Kelowna project

The next step in the Mission Group’s Bernard Block project is expected to be taken during the City of Kelowna’s council meeting on Tuesday.

City staff is recommending that council issue development permits for the final two buildings of the three-structure project and also OK two development variance permits. One variance will allow the Bertram residential building to be 34 storeys tall, while the other will reduce the minimum number of bicycle parking stalls.

The Brooklyn residential tower, which will be 25 storeys tall, is already under construction. The other building needing a development permit on Tuesday is the 17-storey office tower that will be located on the northeast corner of the Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street intersection.

Tuesday’s meeting will also require council to approve the development permit for the parking podium at the base of the Bertram and office tower buildings. City staff wanted Mission Group to come up with an appealing facade for the structure, and it is happy with the final result.