School district could see 11,000 to 12,000 students return Monday

Personal protective equipment such as medical masks and gloves are not recommended within a school environment unless they are part of regular precautions staff would use in their role.

That according to Interior Health medical health officer Silvina Mema, just days before School District 23 gets ready to welcome as many as half of the more than 23,000 students within the district Monday.

Mema says while the wearing of protective masks is not mandatory, it's a personal choice and should be allowed.

Between 11,000 and 12,000 students within the district have indicated they are prepared to return to the classroom of a part-time basis beginning Monday.

However, SD23 Supt. Kevin Kaardal says the final number of those actually returning won't be known until students actually begin arriving Monday.

Regular in-class teaching was suspended at the end of March as much of the province shut down in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the gradual reopening of the province, beginning Monday, K-Grade 5 students will be allowed to returned to class two days a week while middle and secondary students are able to return one day per week, until the end of the school year.

Students have the option of returning, or opting to continue remote, or online learning.

The district is using guidance from both Interior Health and the province concerning the safety of students, teachers and other staff.

As part of the districts safety plan, teachers, staff and students are permitted to bring their own face covering if they choose. A limited supply of medical masks will be available at each school for anyone who displays symptoms of COVID-19.

Otherwise, the plan states, masks should be reserved for healthcare workers as much as possible.

"Managing students with complex behaviours, on a delegated care plan or experiencing a health emergency may require staff to be in close physical proximity with the student," the district's safety plan states.

"No additional personal protective equipment is required (for reducing COVID-19 transmission) beyond precautions regularly taken or previously identified for the use with a specific student."

Guidelines around safety include regular hand hygiene with sanitizer or soap and water, physical distancing whenever possible, coughing and sneezing into your elbow, or tissue, and refraining from sharing food or drinks.

The use of multi-use workstations will be curtailed, while meal programs will be available with additional health and safety, physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Schools will also be required to provide isolation space in the event a student or staff member shows signs of COVID-19.