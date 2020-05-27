Burn survivor shares story in support of charity lottery

The 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery is back again to raise funds for urgent hospital and first responder programs in British Columbia.

Funds raised through the lottery are crucial for the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund which sends young burn survivors to the annual Burn Camp.

"The Burn Fund, it's our biggest fundraiser to support all our programs," says Gayanne Pacholzuk, a recently retired fire prevention officer for the Kelowna Fire Department and prevention coordinator for the Burn Fund.

"There is over 4,000 firefighters from 53 departments contributing and supporting the Burn Fund in B.C. and the Yukon."

And with COVID-19 measures in place, it is crucial that the lottery goes well because most of the Burn Fund's fundraisers have unfortunately been cancelled.

In addition to Burn Camp, which has also been postponed until next year, the Burn Fund has helped build a Burn Centre to provide housing to families that are staying in Vancouver away from their homes at the hospital. The fund is now also providing mental health support to first responders.

Castanet spoke with Julia Downey, a 25-year-old burn victim who has shared her story in support of the Hometown Heroes Lottery.

"I have been involved with the Burn Fund for almost 15 years now. I was burned in a campfire accident when I was two-and-a-half years old," says Downey. "I went to Burn Camp as a camper for eight years and have continued to go as a counsellor for the past six years."

Downey says the Burn Camp is very similar to a regular summer camp, but is even better, because attendees get a sense of community with other people who have been through similar situations.

"I've learned how important it is to have people around you to support you when you're going through a difficult time in your life," she says.

Burn Camp has also led Downey to pursue a career in health care.

"At camp we have lots of nurses, occupational therapists and doctors who come to camp and are really part of that week with us, so I want to be able to give back to patients and help them through whether it's trauma recovery or just help them on their journey."

Tickets are available for the Hometown Heroes Lottery until July 23 with more than 3,000 prizes to be won. A total of nine grand prize homes are also up for grabs, including one in Kelowna.

To learn more click here.