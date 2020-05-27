Kelowna defers to province on the issue of tourism

Photo: Castanet webcam

It's never been a secret that the Okanagan relies on tourism dollars - and lots of it - to keep the economy humming.

Hundreds of millions of dollars typically pour into the region each year, a large portion of that during the peak summer season from May through the end of September.

As the fallout from COVID-19 continues around the world, international travel and related tourism has all but dried up.

But, as the weather warms up and the economy slowly opens up around the country, many people stuck inside for the better part of the last three months, are chomping at the bit to get out.

And, while some communities have been outspoken in asking tourists to stay away for the time being, the City of Kelowna has been quiet.

Contacted by Castanet News, Mayor Colin Basran said the city defers to the provincial health officer when it comes to matters such as travel and tourism.

The message from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Premier John Horgan has been consistent over the past few weeks as the province begins to reopen - stay close to home.

"We haven't taken (a position), so it would be the same as the provincial medical health officers," said Basran.

He agrees there is a fine line the city has to walk when it comes to welcoming tourists, but adds we are in the midst of a health crisis, therefore "we will heed Bonnie's advice."

Some areas of the tourism industry have been hit hard over the past few years.

They have had to deal with devastating floods in 2017 and wildfires and smoke in 2017 and 2018.

Dr. Henry has suggested people explore tourism opportunities within their own regions rather than venturing out.

As a way to support local tourist-related businesses, Tourism Kelowna has deemed Saturday Show Your Love for Kelowna Day.